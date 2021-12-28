Daughter of Australian midwife stabbed on Christmas shares touching tribute

Rachel Wake was known to love abseiling, skydiving and kayak tours. Photo / Facebook

Rachel Wake was known to love abseiling, skydiving and kayak tours. Photo / Facebook

The teenage daughter of a Tasmanian midwife who was allegedly murdered on Christmas Day has shared an emotional tribute to her mother, writing that she'll "always be your annoying daughter".

Rachel Wake, 52, died at the Royal Hobart Hospital on Saturday afternoon, after police were called to a home at Mornington in Hobart's east at 1.30pm. She was found in a serious condition and suffered knife injuries to her upper body.

According to Tasmanian police, her two teenage children were also present during the incident.

A man police believe was known to Rachel Wake, Darren Mark Wake, 60, has been charged with murder and didn't enter a plea when he appeared at the Hobart Magistrates Court on Sunday and Monday.

Wake remains in custody, with The Mercury reporting that he could only apply for bail in the Supreme Court of Tasmania.

In a moving Facebook post, Rachel Wake's daughter, Romany, spoke of the ways she'll miss her mother.

"Dear mum," she began. "I love you, and I miss you dearly. I wish we could have spent more time roller skating, rock climbing, and going to local theatre and screaming songs in our late night shopping runs.

Rachel Wake's former patients remembered her as a 'caring, gentle and capable nurse'. Photo / Facebook

"I'm going to miss your over filtered photos, your hugs as I had a bad day, and our cooking. I wish our last hug was one bit tighter.

"I hope you're looking over me and laughing at my bad choices, and supporting my good ones, and giving me extra luck at my softball games.

"I love you dearly, and I'll always be your annoying daughter."

In memory of her mother, Romany has also created a Facebook page, Rachel's Voice in order to continue her legacy.

Since Rachel Wake's passing, her colleagues at TasOGS, a female-focused women's health clinic, began a GoFundMe campaign, with the proceeds going to her surviving children.

At the time of publishing it had raised more than $78,000, nearing its goal of $100,000.

In the comments of the campaign, several of her former patients shared stories of how they were comforted by the nurse and midwife while pregnant or giving birth.

"Rachel came into our lives as a midwife. Rachel helped and cared for Willo on the maternity ward [March 2021] when we nearly lost our baby girl. You touched our baby daughter Billie and bought life back to her soul while comforting Willo," wrote one past patient.

"Rachel delivered our second son Arnold seven months ago. I remember her as a caring, gentle and capable nurse. I feel so sad to hear she is no longer with us," shared another.

Another woman shared how Rachel Wake supported her through multiple miscarriages, as well as the birth of her two sons.

"Our first [Sam] was born prem. We spent a month in the Special Care Nursery with Rachel and lots of conversations were had about her love for her children," she wrote.

"We were scared. She was kind, patient and very understanding. She was the one I always turned to during those times. We would ask when she was next on night shift and look forward to chatting at 2am feed times.

"There are few people in this world that you meet and leave a lasting impression, Rachel was one of them."

Another former patient added, "Rachel lived life with passion. She adored and lifted up her children and took joy in all the precious moments in life – photographing a flower opening or helping a newborn baby into the world.

"She celebrated life and humanity. My heart aches for her and all who loved her."