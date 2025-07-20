Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Database of medical images offers window into how diseases take hold years before symptoms appear

By Jason Gale and Ashleigh Furlong
Washington Post·
6 mins to read

Since it launched in 2006, UK Biobank, a government-backed effort to transform medical research, has been building a vast database on the health and lifestyles of 500,000 people aged 40 to 69 when they enrolled. Photo / 123rf

Since it launched in 2006, UK Biobank, a government-backed effort to transform medical research, has been building a vast database on the health and lifestyles of 500,000 people aged 40 to 69 when they enrolled. Photo / 123rf

One day last summer, Alison slipped off her jewellery, stepped into a hospital gown and lay down inside a full-body MRI scanner.

As the machine issued calming instructions - breathe in, hold, breathe out - it captured thousands of images, from her head to her toes.

A tech worker

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save