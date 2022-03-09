Dashcam footage has captured the insane moment a motorcyclist going through a green light slammed directly into a turning car at a busy intersection. Photo / Facebook

Dashcam footage has captured the insane moment a motorcyclist going through a green light slammed directly into a turning car at a busy intersection.

The video, shared to the Dash Cam Owners Australia Facebook, showed the incident at an intersection on NSW's Hume Highway.

"Rider and driver ok. Rider clearly had the green [light]," the caption read.

In the clip, the motorbike can be seen entering the intersection, only for an oncoming vehicle to turn right, flinging the motorcyclist off his bike and onto the road as they collide.

The driver of the car that captured the footage then hops out to check if the motorcyclist is alright.

The video left viewers furious, with many pointing out that you could "hear the tyres squeal" as the car raced to make the corner when the motorbike clearly had right of way.

"The person in the car should of gotten out to check. And they shouldn't [have] tried to race the light because that always ends up bad," one commented.

"Looks like the driver was having a bit of road rage with the white ute maybe, you can hear the screech of the wheels as they turn," said another.

"Car went rushing in too late on amber arrow and ran the red arrow … you can hear the car tyres screaming as it turns and then hits the bike. Disgraceful driving terrible judgment," agreed a third person.

"Runs the red light, no indicator and speeds through the intersection without looking as if they own the road. Zero spatial awareness. Do us all a favour and hand in your licence," wrote one.

Others noted this was the reason why, when the lights change, they "always a wait a second or two".

"[Because of] idiots who run the red as they don't want to wait the three minutes til they can turn safely," commented one woman.

"Was always told by my father in law, an ex-cop, 'don't race off at the lights. Especially in dark/late night situations, or busy intersections. The extra second, could give you enough time to react to not be the victim'," said another.

Many sent their well wishes to the motorcyclist, noting the impact must've been hard to send the man's shoes off his feet.

"I feel the pain. Have been hit from behind while waiting [for] a red light. He said he didn't see. When I moved my bike he took off. Got side swiped by another with bad eyesight. The last was one who drove through a stop sign and I T-boned him. Got a car licence after that, I was 20," commented one man.

"If the occupants of vehicle, and the motorcycle rider are OK, than that's a blessing."

"Being both a rider and driver myself the rider kept himself wide open to that and could have definitely been avoided," said another.

"That person driving the car should have their license taken, the way that intersection was taken way too fast – that could have been another death."