Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

‘Dark place’: How Fifo culture affected Lachie Samuel’s life

By Ella McIlveen
news.com.au·
5 mins to read

When Lachie Samuel started FIFO, the lifestyle was hard, but not yet soul-crushing. Photo / Supplied

When Lachie Samuel started FIFO, the lifestyle was hard, but not yet soul-crushing. Photo / Supplied

Lachie Samuel was just 28 years old when he was evacuated from his worksite in Western Australia after telling his superintendent that if he went back into his room, he might never come out.

At 19, he left his home of New Zealand, jumped on a plane – and ended

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save