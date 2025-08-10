When Lachie Samuel started FIFO, the lifestyle was hard, but not yet soul-crushing. Photo / Supplied
Lachie Samuel was just 28 years old when he was evacuated from his worksite in Western Australia after telling his superintendent that if he went back into his room, he might never come out.
At 19, he left his home of New Zealand, jumped on a plane – and endedup in Perth.
“I thought it was Penrith,” he laughed.
“I had no idea where I was going.”
But what was meant to be a fresh start quickly turned into 10 years of fly-in, fly-out (Fifo) work in the Western Australian mines – long hours, big pay packets, and silence so loud it nearly killed him.
“Three months later her mum decided that they needed to go away and start fresh without me turning up at their place all the time, so they went to the east coast,” he said.
Lachie said after losing that “last bit of identity” he fell into a dark place and eventually attempted to take his life.
“I remember the moments after, crying, thinking about how I nearly took my daughter’s dad. I’m really lucky that being the selfish person I was, I chose to find something in being a better person for her,” he said.
Because of looming debts, Lachie was forced back to the mines where he stayed another three years, before it all came crashing down.
“I walked off-site one day and told the superintendent, ‘I don’t want to be here anymore, I don’t want to live,’” he said.
Lachie was put on a bus, then a flight. But that was it.