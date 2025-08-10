When he started Fifo, the lifestyle was hard – but not yet soul-crushing.

At his peak, Lachie was making between A$3000 and A$5000 ($3280-$5470) a week, which was “more money than he knew what to do with”.

“You would do a 12-hour shift, come back to camp, hit the gym, then head straight to the pub and order as many drinks as you wanted,” he told news.com.au.

These days, most sites cap it at four mid-strengths per day, but the culture very much remains.

“People come to site with their problems weighing on them and, instead of fixing them and having hard conversations, they eat, drink and work as much as they can.”

And no one really talks about how they’re feeling. Especially the blokes.

In 2013, when Lachie was just 22 years old, he got a call that changed everything for him.

His partner at the time had attempted suicide while he was on site in Kalgoorlie.

“I asked my team leader what I should do and he said, ‘if she really wanted to do it, she would have’.”

And that was that.

Lachie stayed in Kalgoorlie, a decision he now says he’s “not proud of”.

“I didn’t consider going home. Instead, I switched my swing from five days on two days at home to four weeks on, one week off,” he said.

Lachie now speaks to men and women in Fifo who may be experiencing similar things. Photo / Supplied

Lachie and his ex-partner split up soon after which sent him into a “dark place”.

“I eventually got a tap on the shoulder and was forced to resign. I was throwing stuff at my crew and picking fights, I didn’t understand that I was depressed at the time,” he said.

“I left that place with so much shame around being forced out.”

Not knowing what to do, Lachie returned to Perth where he had no friends or family.

“I didn’t understand how to create that support network back in Perth so I got back into drugs, alcohol, womanising and spent all of the money I had saved up,” he said.

Not long after, Lachie’s ex-partner called to tell him she was pregnant with his child and that she had decided to keep it.

Since he was no longer doing FIFO work, Lachie found himself clinging to the identity of being a dad, despite “being a pretty poor one at that point”.

“Three months later her mum decided that they needed to go away and start fresh without me turning up at their place all the time, so they went to the east coast,” he said.

Lachie said after losing that “last bit of identity” he fell into a dark place and eventually attempted to take his life.

“I remember the moments after, crying, thinking about how I nearly took my daughter’s dad. I’m really lucky that being the selfish person I was, I chose to find something in being a better person for her,” he said.

Lachie's advice for anyone looking to get into Fifo is to ask yourself why you want to be there. Photo / Supplied

Because of looming debts, Lachie was forced back to the mines where he stayed another three years, before it all came crashing down.

“I walked off-site one day and told the superintendent, ‘I don’t want to be here anymore, I don’t want to live,’” he said.

Lachie was put on a bus, then a flight. But that was it.

After ending his decade-long, on-and-off-again relationship with Fifo work, Lachie now shares his experiences with men and women working in the industry.

He runs a Fifo mental health group, does one-on-one coaching and is a vendor for big mining companies such as Rio Tinto.

“When I host a presentation, I ask the group to nod if they’ve been through depression and I only get a couple of nods,” he said.

“But when I ask to nod if you feel like you really struggle and that you felt you didn’t like yourself – nearly everyone will nod their heads.”

His advice for anyone looking to get into Fifo is to ask yourself why you want to be there and what about the work attracts you.

Over the last few years, social media has been flooded with content promoting the lifestyle, and the wages.

“You should know that your room will be mouldy, the toilet won’t be cleaned, there’s gunk everywhere. You just hope that the bed has been changed since the last person.”

Since Lachie’s time in Fifo he’s realised people just want to be heard, and that the stigma surrounding men’s mental health is a toxic one.

“The first time people feel seen and heard, they feel a little bit lighter.

“You realise when you talk to someone that it’s okay to feel that way, and that so many other people feel that way too,” he said.