Danny Abdallah (second from left) will meet the driver who killed his children on the Australian 7News show Spotlight.
A father who lost three of his children after they were run down by a drunk and drug-affected driver will come face-to-face with the man who killed them in an extraordinary television interview.
Danny Abdallah’s son Antony Abdallah, 13, and daughters Angelina Abdallah, 12, and Sienna Abdallah, 8, and theircousin Veronique Sakr, 11, were killed in February five years ago when an out-of-control ute mounted a footpath in Sydney’s west.
Samuel William Davidson was behind the wheel at the time of the crash, under the influence of drugs and alcohol, and was initially sentenced to 28 years’ jail in 2021 after pleading guilty to four counts of manslaughter.
He was given a non-parole period of 21 years, however that was reduced to 15 years after his lawyers won an appeal.
Abdallah and his wife, Leila Abdallah, have spoken openly about their decision to forgive Davidson, dedicating their lives to promoting the remarkable act in honour of their children.
He and Davidson have had numerous conversations in the years since the tragedy. But now, for the first time, Australians can witness such a meeting between the two men in next Sunday’s episode of the 7News show Spotlight.
Davidson, who is behind bars at one of the nation’s highest-security prisons, was visited by Danny Abdallah and Spotlight’s Michael Usher, who said that for eight months, the network “has worked closely with Corrective Services NSW, lawyers and psychologists to make this possible”.
“We spent a week inside one of Australia’s hardest prisons, where TV cameras are rarely allowed, to speak with a high-risk, high-security inmate serving one of the longest sentences for his crime,” Usher said.