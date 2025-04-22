Danish princess releases official portrait ... holding her smartphone

According to the Danish Royal House, the tiara – which Princess Isabella posed in for the first time – was a gift from her grandmother, the former Queen Margrethe II. Made of gold, the elegant headpiece contains 11 rosettes of varying sizes.

“The tiara was made in the late 19th century and belonged to Crown Princess Margareta of Sweden. After her untimely death in 1920, her daughter, Princess Ingrid, received the tiara as a confirmation gift and brought it to Denmark upon her marriage to the later Frederik IX,” the household said in a statement.

But it was the inclusion of a mobile phone in a trendy burgundy case which grabbed the attention of the Princess’s social media followers and glossy magazines. Hello! magazine hailed the photograph as a sign that Princess Isabella was “the ultimate modern princess”.

The relatively informal photograph accompanied a series of official portraits of the Princess, including one image of her standing next to a vase on a table inside the Amalienborg palace.

In a caption, the Princess told her followers: “Thank you so much to everyone who helped me celebrate my 18th birthday. It has been really nice that so many people have spent their time, thought and effort to make my day so special. This means a lot to me.”

Denmark’s royal family is immensely popular but takes a slightly more understated and modern approach to royal life than its British counterparts.

Queen Margrethe II abdicated the throne last year, after a surprise New Year’s announcement which cited health issues as the grounds for stepping down after 52 years on the throne. Frederik X, her successor, became the King of Denmark last January.