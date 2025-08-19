She said the pony, named Chicago 57, was euthanised due to having a form of eczema, which caused painful open wounds that risked infection.

The pony had to wear a jacket and leg protection before it died in 2020, aged 22.

Sohl’s daughter Angelina, who was 13 at the time, was given the choice of whether to donate the pony or not, and she decided to give it to the zoo, Sohl said.

“She wanted to follow the food chain. She wanted Chicago 57 to benefit other animals.”

Aalborg Zoo euthanised the pony with Sohl there to witness the procedure, according to the New York Post.

Impressed by the whole process, Sohl tried to donate another horse, which died last year, to Aalborg Zoo, but was rejected because it exceeded height requirements.

Sohl decided to share her story with the Times after the zoo’s policy went viral and gained global media attention early this month, according to People.

The zoo wants to ensure its animals have a “healthy, natural and species-appropriate diet” by feeding its predators whole prey, including fur, bones and organs, according to its website.

The zoo claims it “contributes to both enrichment, nutrition and wellbeing”.

The owner of a horse can receive a tax deduction for donating it, the website said.

An appeal Aalborg Zoo made for donations of pets on social media received a slew of criticism, according to the Daily Telegraph UK.

One commenter on the zoo’s Instagram page said, “shame on you”.

Another said, “go vegan and stop supporting zoos”, adding a green vomit emoji.

Aalborg Zoo’s website said cats and dogs are not accepted for donation.