Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Danish mother donates daughter’s pony to zoo to be euthanised and eaten by lions

By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets with Donald Trump & Judith Collins apologises for ‘mixing the message’.

A Danish mother donated her daughter’s riding pony to the Aalborg Zoo so it could be euthanised and used as feed for its lions.

The zoo, located in the north of Denmark, made a social media post on July 31, informing people that they could donate their pets, including

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save