Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Danish authorities are probing drone incident at Copenhagen airport that halted flights

Sanne Wass, Sara Sjolin and Christian Wienberg
Washington Post·
4 mins to read

Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called the incident a 'serious attack' on Danish critical infrastructure. Photo / Getty Images

Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called the incident a 'serious attack' on Danish critical infrastructure. Photo / Getty Images

Danish authorities are investigating a drone incident at Copenhagen airport that halted flights, with Russia a suspect in a potential hybrid attack.

The presence of several large drones shut down Scandinavia’s busiest hub for four hours yesterday. The terminals reopened when the drones had disappeared.

Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save