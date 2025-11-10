Advertisement
Damon Landor wants to sue officials and guards for damages after his dreadlocks were shaved

Justin Jouvenal
Washington Post·
5 mins to read

Rastafarian Damon Landor wants to be able to sue prison guards for damages after having his dreadlocks shaved off at Raymond Laborde Correctional Centre in Louisiana, the US. He has a case before the US Supreme Court. Photo / US Supreme Court

By the time Damon Landor arrived at a Louisiana corrections centre to serve out a sentence for drug possession in 2020, he had maintained his Rastafarian vow to let his hair grow for nearly two decades.

Landor, whose dreadlocks almost reached his knees, revealed his faith to a guard and

