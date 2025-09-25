Advertisement
Premium
Dallas shooting comes amid growing tensions and violence over US immigrant detentions

Madeleine Ngo and Luis Ferré-Sadurní
New York Times·
6 mins to read

A Dallas Police Department vehicle sits near the scene of a shooting near a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention facility in Dallas, Texas, yesterday. Photo / Aric Becker, AFP

The shooting at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Dallas yesterday was the latest in a string of violent episodes directed at ICE facilities and officers, as the Trump Administration ramps up its deportation campaign and adopts more confrontational tactics during arrests.

The shooting was the second

