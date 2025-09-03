Advertisement
Dakar’s historic igloo homes face threat from urban development

By Becca Milfeld
AFP·
4 mins to read

Marieme Ndiaye's igloo-shaped home in Dakar contrasts with nearby modern apartments, highlighting its unique design. Photo / Carmen Abd Ali, AFP

Marieme Ndiaye emerged from her igloo-shaped home in Senegal’s capital, its 1950s space-age aesthetic in sharp contrast with the boxy, multi-storey apartments being built nearby.

The little concrete house is a head-turner, seemingly better suited for a sci-fi movie than the average Dakar residential block where it is located.

