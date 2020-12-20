Cyclone Yasa: death toll rises to 4 with 1 missing in Fiji

Fiji is waking up to the devastation of Tropical Cyclone Yasa. Photo / KKU The Fijian Artist

The death toll from a powerful cyclone that battered the Pacific island nation of Fiji last week has risen to four with one missing, an official said Sunday.

While Cyclone Yasa on Thursday spared the capital city, Suva, and the major tourist hub of Nadi on Fiji's largest island, Viti Levu, the full extent of damage was still being assessed.

Fiji's National Disaster Management Office Director Vasiti Soko told reporters that 7,731 people were still in 183 evacuation centers throughout the country.

Soko said an Australian military C-17 transport was expected to arrive later Sunday with shelter kits.

Before the cyclone hit with gusts of up to 345 kilometers per hour, authorities had imposed an overnight curfew and declared a state of natural disaster.