He was granted house arrest, from which he escaped in July.
Zhi Dong Zhang is considered “a major international money laundering operator”, Mexican Security Secretary Omar Garcia Harfuch said last year.
The trafficker was responsible for “establishing connections with other cartels for the transfer of fentanyl from China to Central America, South America, Europe, and the US,” he added.
Washington under US President Donald Trump has been applying pressure on Mexico and China to curb drug-trafficking, particularly of fentanyl, the powerful painkiller behind an overdose epidemic in the US.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 times more powerful than heroin and much easier and cheaper to produce.
It has largely replaced heroin and prescription opioids such as oxycodone as a cause of overdoses in the US.
President Claudia Sheinbaum’s Government has ramped up drug seizures under tariff pressure from Trump, who has threatened further punitive measures unless the problem is solved.
Although Mexico has been the main source of fentanyl sold in the US, Washington has increasingly focused its attention on China-based suppliers of precursor ingredients.
From Havana, two sources close to the case told AFP the detainee would be extradited to Mexico but did not specify a date or provide details about the process.
Communist Cuba has not officially commented on the reported arrest.
-Agence France-Presse