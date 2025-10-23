Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 times more powerful than heroin and much easier and cheaper to produce. Photo / 123rf

Cuba has arrested a suspected Chinese fentanyl kingpin who escaped from custody in Mexico and is also wanted by the United States, the Mexican Government said today.

The trafficker Zhi Dong Zhang, known by the alias “Brother Wang”, is alleged to have worked closely with Mexico’s Sinaloa and Jalisco New Generation drug cartels, designated “foreign terrorist organisations” by Washington.

His arrest was confirmed by the Security Secretariat.

Security sources told AFP it is not yet clear if the suspect will be deported from Cuba back to Mexico or a formal extradition process needs to be undertaken.

Detained in Mexico in October 2024, Zhi Dong Zhang was held in a prison in Mexico City awaiting a hearing for his extradition to the US, where a warrant has been issued for his arrest on money laundering charges.