Premium
Crypt of a pioneering, secular hospital reveals its secrets about Milan’s poor in the 17th century

Franz Lidz
New York Times·
5 mins to read

The interior of the crypt of the Beata Vergine Anunciata, beneath the Ca’ Granda hospital in Milan, Italy. Bones that piled under a hospital over half a century shed light on the health and habits of some of the Renaissance era’s most impoverished people. Photo / LABANOF, University of Milan via The New York Times

A small city of the dead rests in a crypt that sprawls beneath Ospedale Maggiore, a public hospital in central Milan where, from 1637 to 1693, the corpses of some 10,000 patients were dumped and interred.

Established by the Duke of Milan in 1456, the facility, nicknamed Ca’ Granda,

