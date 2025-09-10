Jey González Díaz leapt off the Rhapsody of the Seas as it entered the Port of San Juan. Photo / File

A cruise ship passenger has jumped overboard to avoid paying the bill for his onboard casino spendings.

Jey González Díaz leapt off the Rhapsody of the Seas as it entered the Port of San Juan on September 7, according to the Mirror.

The Royal Caribbean cruise departed from Puerto Rico, sailing for a week and stopping at a port in Barbados.

González Díaz had racked up a debt of $16,700 during the voyage, most of which was related to his time in the ship’s casino.

He was brought back to San Juan by civilians on two jet skis, local newspaper El Nuevo Dia reports.