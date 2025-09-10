The jumper was reportedly in possession of five different forms of identification when he was taken into custody, along with around $14,600 in cash.
He told the authorities he “did not want to report the currency in his possession because he thought he was going to be taxed duties for bringing in the currency”.
Several of the confiscated IDs belonged to a “Jeremy Omar González Díaz”, including a Tennessee ID and a Puerto Rican birth certificate, PEOPLE said.
The man’s boarding pass was also registered under a different name - “Jeremy Díaz”.
According to El Nuevo Dia, Jeremy is the name of Jey’s brother, who is currently in federal prison for drug trafficking and weapons offences.
González Díaz has been released on bail but could expect to face a five-year prison sentence for the incident.
Earlier this year, guests watched as a cruise passenger leapt off a Disney Cruise near South Florida.
The man jumped into the water to rescue his 5-year-old daughter, who had fallen from the Disney Dream.
Both survived, to the relief of witnesses watching from the vessel.
A spokeswoman for the Broward County Sheriff’s Office said it was “great to be able to respond to good news rather than what could have been a tragic outcome”.