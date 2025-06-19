Advertisement
Home / World

Crane operator caught sleeping behind Trump at flagpole ceremony

Daily Telegraph UK
2 mins to read

A crane driver dozed off while Donald Trump was hosting a ceremony on the White House lawn.

A crane operator was caught napping behind Donald Trump during an event at the White House on Wednesday.

The worker appeared to briefly wake up, notice the US President below him, and go back to sleep.

The moment was captured on video during the ceremonial installation of two 30.5m flagpoles

