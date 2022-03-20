The Government looks at reducing Covid restrictions, new data shows where housing inflation has hit hardest and Russia’s assault rages on in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

The Government looks at reducing Covid restrictions, new data shows where housing inflation has hit hardest and Russia’s assault rages on in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

By RNZ

The number of Covid-19 cases in Samoa has climbed to 196.

This included 15 imported cases and 85 people who tested positive on Sunday.

There are 192 cases reported on Upolu and four cases reported on Savai'i but no cases reported on the islands of Manono or Apolima.

Eleven people are reported to be in isolation at Moto'otua Hospital.

The first case of community transmission was identified on Thursday and since then the Ministry of Health has carried 2207 tests at six Covid-19 screening sites in addition to tests conducted in health facilities.

The screening site at the Red Cross headquarters at Tuanaimato in Apia has so far recorded 47 per cent of the positive cases.

The Prime Minister has visited all district hospitals with members of Cabinet as Samoa deals with the rapid spread.

Fiame Naomi Mata'afa thanked staff urged them to reach out if they encounter any issues.

Fiame said the visit to hospitals at Lufilufi, Lalomanu, Poutasi, Sa'anapu, Faleolo and Leulumoega were to see first hand whether they are well prepared.

She said "the key word is access for the public" to local facilities so they avoid going to the national hospital in Apia "which is already congested."