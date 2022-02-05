Omicron is the new variant of Covid-19, first detected in South Africa in November 2021. Video / NZ Herald

Omicron is the new variant of Covid-19, first detected in South Africa in November 2021. Video / NZ Herald

Queensland has experienced its deadliest day of the pandemic so far after 21 people died with the virus - more deaths than were recorded in NSW.

The latest fatalities in Queensland were aged from their 60s to their 90s, four of whom were unvaccinated and only two having had their booster shot.

Seven deaths were in aged care, bringing the sector's death count to 134, more than half of the total deaths recorded in the state.

"It just stresses me greatly every day to be reporting on older Queenslanders who are dying without having received the booster," chief health officer Dr John Gerrard said at Saturday's press conference.

"We know that most of these people who have not received the booster are not anti-vaxxers.

"I hear stories about elderly people who have dutifully made their appointment with their general practitioner four weeks down the track.

"There is plenty of booster out there available at multiple locations - there is no need to wait to get boosted particularly if you're an older Queensland, provided you pass that three-month period."

Gerrard reported a rise in cases to 8508 on Saturday morning, up from 6857 infections in the previous reporting period.

People are seen wearing masks in the Brisbane CBD. Queensland has experienced its deadliest day of the pandemic so far after 21 people died with the virus. Photo / Getty Images

Public sector hospitalisations have, however, eased from 798 to to 727. The number of people in public ICU fell from 52 to 46 .

In the private sector, there are 63 patients in hospital and two in ICU.

There have now been 268 Covid deaths in Queensland, all but seven of these coming in the new year.

The previous daily high for deaths was 19 fatalities on January 28.

Saturday's update comes after NSW recorded its lowest case tally since the Christmas period, while Victoria's numbers are at the lowest since the early days of the new year.

Queensland's latest death toll was higher than the one seen in NSW, which recorded 18 fatalities on Saturday, while Victoria reported its highest death count since 2020 with 41 deaths.

Hospitalisations and ICU admissions in NSW and Victoria are, however, easing.

Gerrard said it appeared most areas of Queensland were past the point of peak Covid transmission.

He also urged parents not to be "unduly concerned" about sending their kids back to school on Monday.

"I know there are a lot of anxious parents out there. Please don't be," he said.

"There will be disruption, I think that'll be the biggest problem rather than the true illness in their children. The other risk with children getting it is the risk of them transmitting it to the grandparents.

"And that again must emphasise that's why it's so important that the grandparents or small children, get those boosters."