NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet explains the new restrictions in NSW. Video / 9 News Australia

The Australian state of New South Wales has recorded its deadliest day of the pandemic so far, with 29 Covid-related deaths and 63,018 new cases.

There are 2525 people in NSW hospitals with the virus - including 184 in intensive care - up from 2383 and 182 respectively on Thursday.

Of the new cases, NSW Health said 37,938 were detected by rapid antigen tests (RATs), with 24,329 of these positive tests from the previous seven days.

There were 25,080 positive cases from PCR tests.

A healthcare worker at a drive-through Covid-19 testing site in Sydney on December 29, 2021. Photo / Getty Images

Cases surged to a new record on Thursday, with more than 92,000 new infections reported after positive rapid tests were added to the tally.

The state government has made it mandatory for residents to report their rapid tests or face a A$1000 fine from next week.

There are now 95.2 per cent of eligible NSW residents aged over 16 who have had one dose of the vaccine, while 93.8 per cent are fully vaccinated.

In addition, 22.9 per cent have had their booster shot.

Of the population aged between 12 and 15, 81.9 per cent have had one dose of the vaccine and 78.2 per cent are fully vaccinated.

For children aged 5 to 11, 6.5 per cent have had one dose of a vaccine.

Victoria

Victoria recorded 34,836 new cases and 18 Covid deaths in the past 24 hours.

There are now 976 patients in Victorian hospitals, with 112 in intensive care and 30 on ventilators.

Victoria's pre-Omicron peak for Covid hospitalisations was 851 in October, when the state was battling a surge in Delta infections.

More than 93 per cent of eligible Victorians are fully vaccinated and the state has a mammoth 239,396 active cases.

A total of 62,445 PCR tests were taken on Wednesday and 24,071 vaccines were administered at state hubs.

Hillsong controversy

NSW Health authorities have blasted Hillsong megachurch after footage emerged of a youth camp where people were singing and dancing.

The state outlawed dancing and singing at nightclubs, pubs, bars and entertainment facilities amid a spike in Covid-19 infections, but churches were allowed to go ahead with large religious gatherings.

Footage emerged from Hillsong's youth Wildlife Summercamp 2022 on Thursday, which showed young people in a large crowd singing and dancing, with some shirtless or on each other's shoulders.

Hillsong has defended itself, saying the event was following "strict Covid procedures and adhering to government guidelines".

Health Minister Brad Hazzard released a statement on Thursday saying Hillsong had been told to "immediately stop singing and dancing" at the youth camp event.

"While the [Public Health] Order does not apply to religious services, it does apply to major recreation facilities, and this event is clearly in breach of both the spirit and intent of the Order, which is in place to keep the community safe," Hazzard said.