Covid 19 coronavirus: Western Australia Premier confirms Perth lockdown will end at midnight

West Australian Premier Mark McGowan places Perth and the nearby Peel region into a three-day lockdown following two positive cases that have been in the community. Video / Sky News Australia

Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan has announced that Perth and Peel's three day lockdown will come to an end at midnight tonight.

"I wish we didn't have to go into lockdown. But it has been necessary and it has worked," the Premier said.

"This morning, two seperate emergency meetings have been held to finalise our way forward. These decisions have been based on the advice of the chief health officer and the police commissioner.

"I can announce that at midnight tonight, the lockdown will end as planned. Interim restrictions will come into force from midnight tonight allowing us to take a step-down approach after the three-day lockdown.

"We need to be cautious as we come out of lockdown as the virus could still be out there."

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says the Government will make a decision tomorrow on whether to resume quarantine-free transtasman travel with Perth.

"Western Australia recorded no new cases of Covid-19 overnight and New Zealand health officials were again in contact with their Australian counterparts today," Hipkins said in a statement.

"Our risk assessment remains that the public health risk to New Zealand is low. Some additional information from Western Australia, however, particularly more results from the additional testing that has been done, are expected to be available tomorrow.

"Until then, travel between New Zealand and Western Australia will remain paused."

He said contact tracing for the passengers who arrived in New Zealand on direct flights from Perth on April 19, 21 and 23 is largely completed.

The number of passengers is now confirmed at 664, an update on the early estimate of 1000 provided by the Ministry of Health yesterday.

"All but seven have now been contacted," Hipkins said.

"An update on the two casual contacts in New Zealand potentially linked to the Western Australian cases, and the results of their tests, is expected tomorrow."

He added that the first scheduled flight from Western Australia would be scheduled to leave Tuesday night New Zealand time.

"We are working to be able to confirm our position as soon as possible to give those passengers certainty."