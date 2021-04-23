Covid 19 coronavirus: Victoria's first case in 56 days after Perth to Melbourne flight

A man flew into Victoria from Perth while infectious. Photo / NCA

Victoria's streak of no locally acquired Covid-19 cases has come to an end, with one new local case confirmed.

Victorian Health Minister Martin Foley confirmed today a Victorian man contracted the virus in a Perth quarantine hotel before travelling to Melbourne this week.

The man was deemed a close contact of a positive case when he touched down in Melbourne on April 21 on Qantas flight QF778 and has been isolating since then.

The man returned a positive test result this morning after completing 14 days of quarantine at a Western Australian hotel.

All passengers on the flight with him have been instructed by authorities to get tested and quarantine.

The man, who was asymptomatic, had three household contacts, who have all been told to isolate.

"This is an important and timely remind this global pandemic is not over," Foley said.

"Victorians have been down this path. We know the drill. We will do the right thing to keep this to one case, at the moment."

It ends the state's 56 day-run without a locally acquired case.