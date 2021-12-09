Covid 19 coronavirus: US drug agency approves Pfizer booster shots for 16 and 17-year-olds

The World Health Organisation has urged people not to panic as scientists around the world work to learn about COVID's Omicron variant. Video / AP / Getty

The World Health Organisation has urged people not to panic as scientists around the world work to learn about COVID's Omicron variant. Video / AP / Getty

The US is expanding Covid-19 boosters, ruling that 16- and 17-year-olds can get a third dose of Pfizer's vaccine.

The US and many other nations already were urging adults to get booster shots to pump up immunity that can wane months after vaccination, calls that intensified with the discovery of the worrisome new Omicron variant.

On Thursday, the Food and Drug Administration gave emergency authorisation for 16- and 17-year-olds to get a third dose of the vaccine made by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech - if it's been six months since their last shot.

"Vaccination and getting a booster when eligible, along with other preventive measures like masking and avoiding large crowds and poorly ventilated spaces, remain our most effective methods for fighting Covid-19," Dr Janet Woodcock, acting FDA commissioner, said in a statement.

Today, we amended the EUA for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, authorizing the use of a single booster dose for individuals 16-17 years old at least six months after completion of primary vaccination with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine. https://t.co/lctVfAHV1e pic.twitter.com/Wc91UF86gQ — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) December 9, 2021

There's one more step: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must formally recommend the boosters for this age group and a decision is expected soon.

"The booster vaccination increases the level of immunity and dramatically improves protection against Covid-19 in all age groups studied so far," BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin said in a statement.

The Pfizer vaccine is the only option in the US for anyone younger than 18, either for initial vaccination or for use as a booster. It's not yet clear if or when teens younger than 16 might need a third Pfizer dose.

Vaccinations for children as young as five just began last month, using special low-dose Pfizer shots. By this week, about 5 million 5- to 11-year-olds had received a first dose. - AP