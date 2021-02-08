Covid 19 coronavirus: US congressman Ron Wright dies after catching virus

Ron Wright (centre) entering Capitol Hill in 2018. Photo / AP

A member of the US Congress has died after being hospitalised with Covid-19.

Congressman Ron Wright, who was elected to represent Texas's sixth congressional district in 2018, "passed away peacefully" yesterday with his wife Susan at his side. He was 67.

Wright had spent the past year battling lung cancer before he contracted Covid-19. He was admitted to hospital in Dallas, Texas after the diagnosis.

He is the first sitting member of Congress to die from the virus. Luke Letlow, a congressman-elect from Louisiana, had not yet been seated when he died in late December at the age of 41.

In a statement released to the media, Wright's office hailed his determination to continue working despite his health troubles.

His staff said he would be remembered as a constitutional conservative and a "statesman, not an ideologue".

Rest In Peace Congressman Ron Wright. A beloved member of our Texas delegation. May God be with his family. — Rep. Dan Crenshaw (@RepDanCrenshaw) February 8, 2021

This sentence in the news release from Rep. Ron Wright's office 😢



"His wife Susan was by his side and he is now in the presence of their Lord and Savior." — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) February 8, 2021

Ron Wright was an incredible father, loving husband & proud Texan. He dedicated his life to serving his community, most recently representing TX-06 in Congress. @RepRonWright faced adversity with strength & grace, inspiring all who knew him. I'm lucky to have called Ron a friend. pic.twitter.com/4Vq7816tid — Rep Van Taylor (@RepVanTaylor) February 8, 2021

I'm deeply saddened by the news of Representative Ron Wright's passing. My prayers are with his wife Susan and the entire Wright family during this difficult time. — Rep. Burgess Owens (@RepBurgessOwens) February 8, 2021

My prayers are with the family of Ron Wright. Ron was a dignified man and represented Texas honorably. I am grateful for his friendship and hope his loved ones find comfort in the coming days.



Psalm 34:18 "The Lord is close to the brokenhearted" — Rep. Doug Lamborn (@RepDLamborn) February 8, 2021

Tragic news to hear of the passing of my colleague, Representative Ron Wright. Janet and I have his family, loved ones, staff and constituents in our thoughts and prayers. — Mike (Wear A Mask) Thompson (@RepThompson) February 8, 2021

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who leads the Republican caucus, praised Wright as a "fighter" who passionately served his constituents.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott also released a statement, in which he said he was sending his prayers to Wright's family and loved ones.