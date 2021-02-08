Covid 19 coronavirus: US congressman Ron Wright dies after catching virus

A member of the US Congress has died after being hospitalised with Covid-19.
Congressman Ron Wright, who was elected to represent Texas's sixth congressional district in 2018, "passed away peacefully" yesterday with his wife Susan at his side. He was 67.
Wright had spent the past year battling lung cancer before he contracted Covid-19. He was admitted to hospital in Dallas, Texas after the diagnosis.
He is the first sitting member of Congress to die from the virus. Luke Letlow, a congressman-elect from Louisiana, had not yet been seated when he died in late December at the age of 41.
In a statement released to the media, Wright's office hailed his determination to continue working despite his health troubles.
His staff said he would be remembered as a constitutional conservative and a "statesman, not an ideologue".
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who leads the Republican caucus, praised Wright as a "fighter" who passionately served his constituents.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott also released a statement, in which he said he was sending his prayers to Wright's family and loved ones.