Covid-19 coronavirus: Trump 'tests negative on consecutive days'

United States President Donald Trump's White House doctor says Trump has tested negative for Covid-19 on consecutive days using a newer rapid test from Abbott laboratories.

The assessment from Navy Commander Dr Sean Conley comes as Trump is travelling to Sanford, Florida, to headline his first campaign rally since becoming infected with the coronavirus.

Conley had said in a written memo released over the weekend that Trump is no longer at risk of spreading the virus to others.

Conley says in a fresh update released today that Trump tested negative for Covid-19 on consecutive days using a newer 15-minute test. He did not say when Trump was tested.

Trump announced on October 3 that he had tested positive for the disease caused by the coronavirus. He was admitted to Walter Reed military hospital and released on October 6.

Over the weekend, Trump addressed scores of supporters who crowded onto the White House lawn from a balcony.

- AP