Covid 19 coronavirus: Sydney teen dies with virus and meningitis

Osama Suduh, 15, died on Sunday night. Photo / Supplied

Osama Suduh, 15, died on Sunday night after being hospitalised for meningitis while he also tested positive for Covid.

"What an incredible tragedy it was for that young man to die last night," Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce told Sunrise on Monday morning.

Before the Kingsgrove North High School student's death, chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant said Osama's family had given their permission for details about his case to be shared with the public.

"This has been cleared by his family. I can confirm that there is someone admitted to hospital that is 15 and that the cause of their admission, while they are Covid positive, is related to another health condition," she said on Sunday.

Details of his condition came as NSW recorded 415 new local infections of Covid-19 and another four people died.

NSW Health has been contacted for comment.

It is unclear exactly when Osama contracted Covid-19.

Osama had been put on life support and hundreds posted on social media with support for him.

Many said they hoped his life support would not be turned off and urged others to pray for his recovery.

"Please I'm urging you all to make sincere Dua for our young brother Osama 15 years old who's currently on life support," a post on the popular Request Dua Facebook page said.

"This is every parent's worst nightmare. Ya Allah help this family and all who know and love Osama. Remove this anguish and pain with calmness and ease."

It comes after NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced four people had died from Covid-19 on Sunday and a further 62 people were in hospitals across the state.

"A female in her 50s in southwest Sydney at Campbelltown Hospital (who) wasn't vaccinated, a female in her 70s at Royal North Shore Hospital who was only recently given her first dose, a man in his 80s at Liverpool Hospital who wasn't vaccinated and a female in her 80s at Royal Prince Alfred Hospital who was vaccinated but did have under­lying chronic conditions," Berejiklian said.