Covid 19 coronavirus: Sydney spike - NSW records 110 new community cases

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian. Photo / Getty Images

New South Wales has recorded 110 new locally acquired Covid-19 cases, 43 of which were infectious in the community.

Of today's new community cases, 54 are linked to a known cluster, while the source of infection for 56 cases is under investigation.

Nine News reporter Chris O'Keefe earlier tweeted that there would be "more than 100" new cases, "and a big number of infections in the community".

NSW yesterday recorded 78 new community cases.

Numbers will be a shock today. More than 100, and a big number infectious in the community. Feels like we are going backwards. Good news is no further cases so far in Orange/Central West. @9NewsAUS — Chris O'Keefe (@cokeefe9) July 21, 2021

"Now, I want to stress that you might not have any symptoms and not know you have the virus and still be infectious," NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said at a press conference this afternoon.

"Those 43 people haven't necessarily done the wrong thing.

"But what it does show is how infectious and contagious the virus is, so it means that every time you have contact with another human being you risk either getting the virus or passing the virus on."

NSW recorded 110 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night. pic.twitter.com/chClsCVlcl — NSW Health (@NSWHealth) July 21, 2021

The Premier also had a stark message as vaccine rates remain low, saying NSW "won't be able to live freely unless we quash this outbreak".

"Our vaccination rates are so low and yet we've done really well in stemming the growth of the virus," she said.

"What we need to do now is quash it, because with the vaccine rates the way they are, we won't be able to live freely and safely unless we're able to quash this outbreak."

One hundred and six NSW Covid patients are currently in hospital - 23 in intensive care.

Greater Sydney has been in lockdown since June 25.

A lone pedestrian in Sydney's CBD on July 7. Photo / AP

Vic records 22 new community cases

Earlier today, Victoria recorded 22 new locally acquired Covid cases, all of which were linked to existing clusters.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews yesterday announced that the state's lockdown would be extended until at least midnight on July 27.

NZ extends bubble pause

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today that New Zealand's existing quarantine-free travel pauses with NSW, South Australia and Victoria would continue into next week.

The situation would be reviewed again on July 27.

PM hits back over lockdown blame

This morning, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he "doesn't accept" that he is responsible for the lagging vaccine rollout and the simultaneous lockdown of three major Australian cities.

Greater Sydney is in the midst of at least a five-week lockdown, while Melburnians were told yesterday that they faced another week at the minimum confined to their homes.

South Australia was also plunged into a seven-day lockdown yesterday after the Delta variant spread from NSW to the state.

Speaking to Adelaide's FIVEaa radio on Wednesday morning, Morrison – who had not been publicly seen or heard from since the weekend – hit back after hosts David and Will said "the reason you've got 12 million people in lockdown is because you got it [the rollout] so wrong in the first place".

"No, I don't accept that," Morrison said.

"Right now, under no plan, was there any plan that said we'd be at 65-70 per cent vaccination in this country. Under no plan.

"Australia was always going to be in the suppression phase this year."

On ABC Adelaide, Morrison deflected responsibility for the slow vaccine rollout once again.

"We've had our problems … many have been out of our control," he said.

Morrison also pointed the finger at New Zealand, claiming it was unfair that Australia's vaccine rollout was being criticised but New Zealand's was not.

"They have vaccination rates basically the same as ours … But I don't think anyone is suggesting any failure of the New Zealand vaccination programme," Morrison said.

According to Our World in Data, New Zealand is one step ahead of Australia, with 12 per cent of the population fully vaccinated compared with 11 per cent in Australia.