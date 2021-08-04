Covid 19 coronavirus: Sydney man Aude Alaskar, 27, dies suddenly at home two weeks into isolation

NSW Chief Health Officer says the case of the man in his 20s who died of COVID-19 has been referred to the coroner. Video / Sky News Aus

A Sydney man in his 20s who died "suddenly" after contracting Covid-19 has been remembered by his devastated relatives as a "sweetheart".

Aude Alaskar collapsed inside the home he shared with his wife in the southwest suburb of Liverpool yesterday, but was unable to be revived by paramedics.

NSW chief health officer Kerry Chant announced the 27-year-old's death during the state's coronavirus update this morning.

"He was being cared for by the south-western Sydney local health district during his isolation period and he'd reached day 13," Dr Chant told reporters.

Aude Alaskar's cousin remembered him as an "amazing person, such a sweetheart". Photos / Supplied

"He was being followed up daily by nursing staff and suddenly deteriorated."

Alaskar's death has been referred to the coroner, Chant added.

A relative of Alaskar's told The Daily Telegraph that the forklift driver had been in isolation for the past two weeks, having caught the virus from his wife, who works in an aged care facility.

Alaskar's cousin, Bash Mnati, remembered him as an "amazing person, such a sweetheart".

"You can ask people all around, he's never been in fights or had problems, never had any issue with family or friends, everyone loved him, he was such a great person," Mnati said.

"He was a real diamond."

Asked by reporters why Alaskar wasn't in hospital, Chant said his condition deteriorated really quickly.

"He was being checked daily and he did complain of feeling a little fatigued but the deterioration happened suddenly," she said.

"It is important that we understand that with Covid you can get sudden deaths and I think that is important to understand your health status can deteriorate."

Chant said Alaskar's wife had now been hospitalised.

NSW recorded 233 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.



Of these locally acquired cases, 103 are linked to a known case or cluster – 79 are household contacts and 24 are close contacts – pic.twitter.com/d4oohYnpWk — NSW Health (@NSWHealth) August 4, 2021

Alaskar was one of two people whose deaths from Covid were reported by NSW health officials today.

The other victim was a woman in her 80s from Sydney's inner west who died at Royal Prince Alfred Hospital yesterday after testing positive for Covid on July 27.

NSW today reported 233 new local Covid cases overnight after a record 174 venues of concern were added to the state's exposure site list.

At least 47 of today's new locally acquired cases were infectious in the community.