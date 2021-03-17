Website of the Year

Covid 19 coronavirus: Some long Covid patients feel much better after getting the vaccine

Judy Dodd had experienced long Covid symptoms since last year. Several days after her second dose of vaccine she woke up feeling significantly better. Photo / Nancy Borowick, The New York Times

New York Times
By: Pam Belluck

It is too soon to tell whether the shots have a broad beneficial effect on patients with continuing issues, but scientists are intrigued and beginning to study the phenomenon.

Judy Dodd began struggling with long

