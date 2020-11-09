Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

Covid 19 coronavirus: Pfizer's vaccine - what you need to know

9 minutes to read

Though the analysis is in an early stage, an independent board of experts estimated that the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine is over 90 per cent effective. Photo / AP

New York Times
By: Carl Zimmer and Katie Thomas

As coronavirus cases surge in the United States and elsewhere, with little relief in sight, the world got good news this week. Pfizer and its partner, the German company, BioNTech, announced preliminary results that suggested

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.