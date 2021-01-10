Website of the Year

Covid 19 coronavirus: One 18-hour flight to NZ, four coronavirus infections

Auckland International Airport. Authorities discovered an outbreak on an 18-hour flight from Dubai that landed in Auckland in September Photo / Brett Phibbs

New York Times
By: Benedict Carey

An outbreak aboard a September flight from Dubai to New Zealand offers researchers, and airlines, an opportunity to study in-transit contagion.

The millions of airline passengers around the world who travelled over the holidays experienced

