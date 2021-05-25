Covid 19 coronavirus: Melbourne outbreak: Positive case went to game at MCG

Kiwi travellers warned as Melbourne outbreak grows. Video / ABC News

Victorian health authorities have sent a late night update revealing a positive coronavirus case attended an Aussie Rules football game at the MCG, warning fans that they face being exposed to the virus.

The alert for the Collingwood and Port Adelaide match at the MCG on Sunday afternoon, May 23, was posted shortly before midnight on Tuesday evening, with authorities advising they will be reviewing CCTV footage to decide whether the current warning zone should be extended.

It is understood at least 23,000 people were in attendance.

A positive case attended the Collingwood/Port Adelaide game at the MCG on Sunday, 23 May – sitting in Zone 4, Level 1 of the Great Southern Stand (the Punt Rd end of the stand).

— VicGovDH (@VicGovDH) May 25, 2021

The case was sitting in Zone 4, Level 1 of the Great Southern Stand (the Punt Rd end of the stand).

Victoria Health said people seated in Zone 4, Level 1 – those with a bay between M1 & M16 on their match ticket – will be contacted directly with advice to get tested & isolate until negative.

"Further reviews of CCTV footage will be undertaken to determine if the advice to test and isolate will be broadened beyond these areas," a statement said.

"Some individuals with the closest contact to the positive case will be directly provided more specific advice from the Department of Health.

"Others attending the MCG not located in these areas will be advised to check for symptoms and be tested if any develop. "

The seating map. Photo / Supplied

It reassured the AFL and MCC has "prepared for this situation in multiple simulations", with contact information linked to ticketing data and QR codes.

"We are grateful for their contribution to Victoria's public health response."

It comes after earlier revealing further exposure sites as part of Melbourne's growing Covid cluster, including a major shopping centre and a McDonald's.

The Department of Health on Tuesday afternoon listed five stores within the Highpoint shopping precinct in Maribyrnong where an infected person had visited.

Previously health authorities had only said that levels two and three at Highpoint had been exposed to the virus on May 20 between 5.15pm to 6.35pm.

It also listed a McDonald's in Clifton Hill and a Chinese restaurant in the CBD as new exposure locations.

It comes as a further four people tested positive to the virus on Tuesday, bringing the cluster to nine cases.

Genomic sequencing has linked the outbreak to a Wollert case earlier this month.

Chief health officer Brett Sutton said he was concerned about commuters who travelled via train with an infectious case earlier this month. Photo / NCA Newswire

"There are a number of other small, private or closed exposure sites which we are managing, that haven't been published online," Health Minister Martin Foley said.

"One is a small workplace of case number one, which reports only four contacts and all have tested negative."

Around 10 public venues of significance were named as exposure sites this week, including multiple shopping centres, a Woolworths and a Nando's.

New exposure sites linked to community cases of COVID-19 have been published.



See the full list here: https://t.co/SQ5trZH2NI



The sites are located in Epping, Reservoir and Brunswick, as well as Bundoora and Maribyrnong (Highpoint Shopping Centre) from earlier today.

A raft of restrictions were reintroduced for residents in metropolitan Melbourne in an attempt to slow any potential spread.

The new restrictions include face masks to be worn indoors in all settings, with only five people allowed in homes and 30 for public gatherings.