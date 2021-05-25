Covid 19 coronavirus: Melbourne cluster grows; authorities won't rule out lockdown

Cars queue outside a drive-through Covid-19 testing facility at the Melbourne Showgrounds on May 25. Photo / Getty Images

Cars queue outside a drive-through Covid-19 testing facility at the Melbourne Showgrounds on May 25. Photo / Getty Images

Victoria's Covid-19 infections have spiked overnight, with health authorities confirming 10 new local cases, five of which were reported yesterday.

This means five of the infections are new, with the other five confirmed throughout the day on Tuesday.

Victoria's acting Premier James Merlino said this morning there were now 15 cases linked to the Melbourne cluster.

More than 25,000 test results were received during the reporting period.

New Zealand suspended quarantine-free travel with Victoria for 72 hours from last night in response to the outbreak.

Reported yesterday: 10 new local cases and no new cases acquired overseas.

- 15,858 vaccine doses were administered

- 26,180 test results were received



More later: https://t.co/lIUrl0ZEco #COVID19Vic #COVID19VicData pic.twitter.com/BCp1fpOLJB — VicGovDH (@VicGovDH) May 25, 2021

A man in his 60s, who was among the five cases announced yesterday, is believed to be the earliest known infection in the new outbreak.

The man, referred to as case 5, developed symptoms on May 17, with authorities believing he may have been infectious for almost 10 days before presenting for testing.

Later in the day it was announced four family contacts of the man also tested positive. He is also believed to have transmitted the virus to the first person discovered in the cluster, a man in his 30s.

That man then passed the virus on to three close family contacts spread across two households in Whittlesea, including a man in his 70s, a woman in her 70s and a preschool-aged child.

Everyone in the new cluster has been confirmed as having the Indian variant of the virus.

It comes after a raft of new restrictions were introduced across Melbourne from 6pm on Tuesday, including:

• A limit of five visitors per day for private households

• A limit of 30 people for public gatherings

• Masks required indoors for everyone aged 12 and over — even in workplaces — unless an exemption applies.

More exposure sites, including MCG

Multiple locations have been added to the list of sites visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases during their infectious periods.

A late night alert from Victorian health authorities sparked concerns thousands may have been exposed to the virus after a positive case attended the Collingwood/Port Adelaide game at the MCG on May 23.

The L word is getting closer. Would be somewhat cruel, but poetic if our 4th lockdown was announced on the 1st anniversary of the start of our 2nd wave. #COVID19Vic #Melbourne https://t.co/OmQ6kwilme — Ben Kimber (@BenKs_World) May 25, 2021