Covid-19 coronavirus: Medical leaders urge Trump to aid Biden team

United States President-elect Joe Biden. Photo / AP

Leaders of the American Hospital Association, American Medical Association and American Nurses Association say the Trump Administration must share critical Covid-19 information with President-elect Joe Biden's transition team "to save countless lives".

The groups said in a letter sent to the White House today that, in order to plan, the Biden team needs information on medication and testing supplies, personal protective equipment, ventilators, hospital bed capacity and workforce availability.

The letter says, "All information about the capacity of the Strategic National Stockpile, the assets from Operation Warp Speed, and plans for dissemination of therapeutics and vaccines needs to be shared as quickly as possible ... so that there is no lapse in our ability to care for patients."

It was signed by Richard Pollack, president of the American Hospital Association; Dr James Madara, the AMA's CEO; and Debbie Dawson Hatmaker, acting CEO of the nurses association.

- AP