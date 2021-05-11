Covid 19 coronavirus: Man tests positive to coronavirus in Victoria after finishing hotel quarantine in SA

Victoria had recorded 73 days straight of zero locally acquired Covid cases. Photo / Getty Images

Urgent contact tracing is underway after a Victorian man tested positive to Covid-19 after finishing hotel quarantine interstate.

The health department said a "full public health response" was underway after the man in his 30s recently returned to Australia from overseas and undertook hotel quarantine in South Australia.

He arrived in Victorian and returned to his home in Wollert on May 4, developing symptoms four days later.

Media Statement: Positive COVID-19 Test Result pic.twitter.com/RlRfh7bioX — VicGovDH (@VicGovDH) May 11, 2021

He got tested on Monday and returned a positive result on Tuesday.

Victoria had recorded 73 days straight of zero locally acquired cases.

The health department says further tests have been arranged urgently to confirm the diagnosis.

"Until then, the department is treating this as a positive case and acting accordingly," it said on Tuesday.

"The individual is being interviewed and exposure sites are being verified."

The man is isolated at home along with his household primary close contacts, who are being interviewed and will be urgently tested.

The department said it's working with interstate counterparts to determine the source of infection.

It comes after employees at a Melbourne CBD health business were sent home on Tuesday morning as a precaution, following a Covid-19 scare, the Herald Sun reports.

The workers at Citadel Health at 459 Collins St were told to go home and work from there, with the company liaising with the health department, the newspaper said.

Australia's health department is urging anyone with Covid-19 symptoms, such as fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, chills or sweats, or a change in sense of smell or taste, to immediately get tested.

The department said on Tuesday it will release a list of potential exposure sites once they are verified.