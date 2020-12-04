Website of the Year

Covid 19 coronavirus: London's taxi graveyards grow as pandemic bites

Black cabs in a field near Epping, in southeastern England. Many taxi drivers worry that things will never return to the way they were. Photo / Andrew Testa, The New York Times

New York Times
By: Mark Landler

Drive through a leaf-strewn forest and past a charming street market in a town about 30 kilometres northeast of London, and a jarring sight appears: black London taxis, parked bumper-to-bumper by the hundreds in a

