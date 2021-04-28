Covid 19 coronavirus: India tops 200,000 dead as virus surge breaks health system

India is fighting a devastating second wave of Covid-19 that is killing thousands each day. Video / AP

India crossed a grim milestone today of 200,000 people lost to the coronavirus as a devastating surge of new infections tears through dense cities and rural areas alike and overwhelms health care systems on the brink of collapse.

The health ministry reported a single-day record 3,293 Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing India's total fatalities to 201,187, as the world's second-most populous country endures its darkest chapter of the pandemic yet.

The country also reported 362,757 new infections, a new global record, which raised the overall total past 17.9 million. The previous high of 350,000 on Monday had capped a five-day streak of recording the largest single-day increases in any country throughout the pandemic.

India, a country of nearly 1.4 billion people, is the fourth to cross 200,000 deaths, behind the United States, Brazil and Mexico. And as in many nations, experts believe the coronavirus infections and fatalities in India are severe undercounts.

Workers prepare to bury the body of a person who died of Covid-19 in Gauhati, India. Photo / AP

The first known Covid-19 death in India happened on March 12, 2020, in southern Karnataka state. It took five months to reach the first 50,000 dead. The toll hit 100,000 deaths in the next two months in October 2020 and 150,000 three months later in January this year. Deaths slowed until mid-March, only to sharply rise again.

For the past week, more than 2,000 Indians have died every day.

India thought it had weathered the worst of the pandemic last year, but the virus is now racing through its population and systems are beginning to collapse.

A patient sits inside a car and breathes with the help of oxygen provided by a Gurdwara, a Sikh house of worship, in New Delhi, India. Photo / AP

Hospitalisations and deaths have reached record highs, overwhelming health care workers. Patients are suffocating because hospitals' oxygen supplies have run out. Desperate family members are sending SOS messages on social media, hoping someone would help them find oxygen cylinders, empty hospital beds and critical drugs for their loved ones. Crematoriums have spilled over into parking lots, lighting up night skies in some cities.

With its health care system sinking fast, India is now looking at other nations to pull it out of the record surge that is barrelling through one state and then another.

Many countries have offered assistance, including the US, which has promised to help with personal protective equipment, tests and oxygen supplies. The US will also send raw materials for vaccine production, strengthening India's capacity to manufacture more AstraZeneca doses.

Multiple funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted into a mass-cremation crematorium in New Delhi. Photo / AP

Health experts say huge gatherings during Hindu festivals and mammoth election rallies in some states have accelerated the unprecedented surge India is seeing now.

They also say the government's mixed messaging and its premature declarations of victory over the virus encouraged people to relax when they should have continued strict adherence to physical distancing, wearing masks and avoiding large crowds.

The national capital New Delhi is in lockdown, as are the southern states of Maharashtra and Karnataka. Some other states, too, have enforced restrictions in an attempt to curb the spread of the virus.

Health workers in New Delhi prepare to take the bodies of six people who died of Covid-19 from an ambulance for cremation. Photo / AP

India has also called on its armed forces to help fight the devastating crisis. India's chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, said late on Monday that oxygen supplies would be released from armed forces reserves and its retired medical personnel would join health facilities to ease the pressure on doctors.

Meanwhile, India's vaccination programme appears to be struggling. So far nearly 10 per cent of the country's population have received one jab, but just over 1.5 per cent have received both vaccines.

Indians 18 and older will be eligible for a vaccine from Saturday.