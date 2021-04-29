Covid 19 coronavirus: Husband's heartbreak amid India chaos

India is fighting a devastating second wave of Covid-19 that is killing thousands each day. Video / AP

A grieving husband in India has been captured on CCTV carrying his dead wife's body more than 4km through the streets so she could be buried after she died of Covid-19.

The man, named locally as Swamy, can be seen with the body of wife Nagalaxmi slung over his shoulder as he walks through the streets of Kamareddy, a town in southern Telangana state on Sunday.

He had to walk with the body for more than 4kms for cremation. Railway police gave him 2500Rs for final rites but not a single vehicle was willing to take the body. ఒక కాకి చచ్చిపోతేనే, 100 కాకులు వచ్చి వాలుతాయి?! pic.twitter.com/5qsfxVQFXc — Syed Rizwan Qadri (@Qadrisyedrizwan) April 26, 2021

Local media reports that police at the local railway station, where she collapsed and died, gave the man money to pay for her burial but refused to touch her for fear of catching the virus.

After waiting for several hours, he carried her body on his shoulder to the burial ground, where he performed her last rites.