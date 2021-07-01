Covid 19 coronavirus: Fiji sees 431 new cases and two deaths in 24 hours

There are now 24 deaths due to Covid-19 in Fiji. Photo / Red Cross

By RNZ

A new daily record of Covid-19 cases has been announced in Fiji as Permanent Secretary for Health Dr James Fong confirms there have been 431 cases and two deaths related to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

Fong said these new cases are from the Central and Western Divisions.

He said a steady increase in average daily case numbers in combination with other indicators suggest higher daily numbers of cases, hospitalisations, and deaths in the coming weeks, particularly in the Central and Western divisions.

There have now been 24 deaths due to Covid-19 in Fiji, with 22 of these during the outbreak that started in April this year.

A full breakdown of areas of interest has been published online on the Ministry's Covid-19 dashboard.

The Permanent Secretary said the seven-day average of new cases per day, has increased to 285 cases per day, or 305 cases per million population per day.

"There has also been a notable increase in positive patients with severe disease, as well as an increase in deaths."

The Health Ministry has also recorded 11 Covid-19 positive patients who died from conditions that they had before they contracted Covid-19.

There have been 36 new recoveries reported since the last update, which means that there are now 3,896 active cases in isolation.

There have been 4779 cases during the outbreak that started in April 2021.

Fiji has recorded a total of 4849 cases since the first case was reported in March 2020, with 918 recoveries.

There have been 159,939 samples tested since this outbreak started in April 2021, with 202,800 tested since testing began in early 2020.

The national seven-day average daily test positivity is 8.9 per cent and continues on an upward trend.

