Covid-19 coronavirus: England readies for new lockdown

People walk along Oxford Street, London, as Britain prepares to join large swathes of Europe in a coronavirus lockdown. Photo / AP

Last-minute shoppers in England did the rounds and thirsty drinkers planned their final freshly poured pints in a pub for the next month.

Britain prepared to join large swaths of Europe in a coronavirus lockdown designed to save its healthcare system from being overwhelmed.

All non-essential venues — which in England includes pubs, restaurants, hairdressers, golf courses, gyms, swimming pools, entertainment places and stores selling items like books, clothing and sneakers — must close from tonight NZT until at least December 2.

That order came after a sudden change of course last weekend by Britain's Government, which had for weeks been advocating a targeted regional response to the pandemic instead of another national lockdown.

Two changes from the UK's lockdown earlier this year is that this time schools and universities in England are remaining open, as are construction sites and factories.

With time running out to get things sorted out before the lockdown takes effect, all types of businesses extended their hours and reported brisk customer traffic, sometimes on an unprecedented scale.

The UK's Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his government could be ready to deliver a COVID-19 vaccine in the first part of 2021.https://t.co/RpdnxeXnmR — DW News (@dwnews) November 4, 2020

London hairdresser Richard Ward said his team of around 100 will have worked through 1400 customers in the three working days since the British Government announced the England-wide lockdown, but weekly business was still down around 25 per cent on an annual basis as a result of coronavirus restrictions already in place.

"The staff are working back to back, all days off have been cancelled, all holidays have been cancelled," Ward said. "When you have high overheads like we have here, it's a numbers game, and you have to take a lot of money in order to pay all these people and pay all the overheads."

Fears about a devastating economic impact of the monthlong shutdown prompted some MPs from Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party to vote against approving the lockdown in Parliament today. Still, Johnson easily won the vote as most opposition MPs backed the move.

"I don't think any government would want to impose these measures lightly, or any parliament would want to impose these measures lightly on the people of this country," Johnson said.

Boris Johnson gets his second coronavirus lockdown, after a parliamentary vote.



Labour and the Liberal Democrats backed the prime minister’s proposal, but 34 of his own MPs voted against it.



Full story here 👇 https://t.co/8PfespfYXh — POLITICOEurope (@POLITICOEurope) November 4, 2020

England's lockdown follows similar restrictions elsewhere in the UK, which recorded another 492 Covid-19 deaths yesterday, the highest daily number since May. Overall, the UK has Europe's highest official virus-related death toll: 47,742.

It also follows fresh restrictions across the continent amid evidence that the number of people hospitalised with Covid-19 — and subsequently dying — is increasing,

The World Health Organisation said European countries recorded a 46 per cent increase in virus deaths compared with the previous week and were responsible for about half the 1.7 million cases reported around the world last week.

When voters were asked about the most important issue ahead of #Election2020, the economy came first.



Coronavirus came fourth.



And respondents trusted Trump to manage the economy over Biden.



But how was the US economy performing ahead of the election? @economistmeg explains: pic.twitter.com/lspdMgEZV4 — Chatham House (@ChathamHouse) November 4, 2020

In recent days, many European nations — including Belgium, Russia, France, Italy, Poland, Slovenia and the UK — have reported their highest daily virus death tolls in months, and sometimes ever.

The pandemic has already caused more than 1.2 million confirmed deaths — over 270,000 of them in Europe, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. Experts say the true toll, due to missed cases and limited testing, is much higher.

Italy, which suffered badly during the first wave of the pandemic, is facing new curbs on freedom of movement from tonight, including a nationwide overnight curfew and high schools placed on full-time distance learning.

The country is expected to be carved up into three zones of contagion with corresponding restrictions on movement, commercial activities and school openings. Travel restrictions will prohibit anyone from entering or leaving a hard-hit region and restaurants and shops will close, except for supermarkets and pharmacies.

Visitors to care homes should talk to relatives through the window or across dedicated “prison-style” screens, according to government lockdown guidance that has been attacked as too restrictive https://t.co/9AovSFGZfL — The Times (@thetimes) November 4, 2020

The northern region of Lombardy, which bore the brunt of the pandemic earlier this year, is reeling under another surge, especially in its financial capital, Milan, and is expected to face harsher restrictions.

Earlier restrictions appeared, in some locations, to be producing results.

Belgium said that new infections and hospital admissions have started to stabilise after measures like closing pubs and restaurants were introduced weeks ago.

"The high-speed train is slowing down," said virologist Steven Van Gucht of the Sciensano government health group.

Van Gucht said it was important that people don't let their guard down in a country that has been recording around 1750 cases per 100,000 people, triple the rates in Italy, Spain or the U.K.

"Let there be no doubt that the tough rules need to be maintained," he said.

Data from final trials of two Covid vaccines could be available “within weeks” but there will only be four million doses of the Oxford jab by the end of the year, MPs were told today https://t.co/kyoYApvujm — The Times (@thetimes) November 4, 2020

In the Netherlands, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said there were signs that closing bars and restaurants was working but that further curbs were needed. Beginning today, Dutch cinemas, theaters, museums and pools will be closed.

"It's not going too bad but certainly not good enough," Rutte told the country. "The infection numbers have to go down quicker."

Pope Francis also urged people to be "very attentive" to the measures to prevent coronavirus infections as he switched his weekly general audience back to his private library and livestreamed the event. The move seeks to better protect the 83-year-old pope after someone at a recent public audience tested positive.

Not all countries are going down the lockdown route. Russia has shunned a second lockdown, insisting that its health care system is able to cope with the recent surge. Still, Russia reported 19,768 new infections and 389 new deaths — both records.

- AP