Covid-19 coronavirus: Dutch restrictions to be eased amid falling infections

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte eased his country's coronavirus measures today amid falling infection rates.

He is allowing public venues including cinemas, museums and libraries to reopen — with limitations on how many people can visit — after a two-week closure.

The venues, which also include zoos and swimming pools, will be allowed to reopen tomorrow, Rutte said.

"The numbers we see are still too high, but the trend is downwards and that is positive," Rutte said.

However, he warned that the country must remain in a partial lockdown he imposed in mid-October when Dutch rates of infections were among the worst in Europe.

That means bars and restaurants will stay closed until at least mid-December and limits on the number of visitors people can have at home remain at three per day.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Netherlands fell over the past two weeks from 55.72 new cases per 100,000 people on November 2 to 31.96 new cases per 100,000 people on November 16.

Just over 8600 people are confirmed to have died of Covid-19 in the Netherlands, though the true number is higher because not everybody who died of a suspected coronavirus infection was tested.

The Dutch easing came as many other countries in Europe remain in tough lockdowns amid high infection rates, although other countries also are beginning to see an easing in the rate of new infections.

Italy reported 731 coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours, the highest one-day increase in deaths since early April.

There were 32,191 confirmed coronavirus cases, increasing the total infections to 1.2 million. About 15 per cent of people tested in the last 24 hours were positive for the virus, down from about 17 per cent in recent days. That might indicate the recent partial lockdown imposed by the Government in much of the country is reining in surging infections.

The number of Covid-19 patients in ICU beds increased by 120, for a total of 3612 nationwide.

Italy's death toll stands at more than 46,000, the second highest in Europe after Britain.

Spain reported 435 coronavirus deaths, its highest number of daily deaths since a surge after the northern summer.

The Catalonia region recorded the most coronavirus cases in the previous 24 hours, with 1407, followed by the Madrid region with 1255.

However, the surge in cases shows signs of abating. Spain's 14-day average coronavirus cases per 100,000 people stands at 466. A week ago, it was 524.

The Health Ministry added 13,159 new cases, increasing Spain's total reported cases above 1.5 million. There's been nearly 41,700 confirmed deaths.

Turkey is re-introducing a series of restrictions, including partial weekend lockdowns, in a bid to slow the surge of coronavirus cases.

Speaking following a Cabinet meeting, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says people can venture out of their homes between 10am - 8pm on the weekend, after which a curfew would come into effect.

Restaurants and cafes can serve takeaway meals only, while shops, markets and hairdressers can operate until 8pm. Cinemas will close, and schools will continue online education until the end of the year.

Erdogan urged the public to wear masks, practice proper hygiene and adhere to social distancing rules, warning that more serious measures will be considered if the restrictions fail to curb the contagion.

Doctors in Hungary are warning that a lack of medical staff qualified to treat intensive coronavirus patients could soon lead to soaring deaths and a breakdown in the country's fragile health care system.

The warning comes despite the Government's recent purchase of costly medical equipment from China.

Last week, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced the strictest pandemic restrictions to date to combat rapidly rising coronavirus hospitalisations and deaths.

But a leading doctor says the restrictions came too late. He said Hungary's mortality rate from coronavirus is already higher than in the northern spring and he expects it to rise.

