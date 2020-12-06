Covid-19 coronavirus: Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani tests positive

Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Donald Trump, has tested positive for Coivid-19. Photo / AP

Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump's personal lawyer who is spearheading his legal campaign, has tested positive for Covid-19.

The President announced the news via Twitter, giving Giuliani his best wishes.

"Rudy Giuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!" Trump tweeted.

Giuliani has traveled extensively to battleground states in recent weeks in an effort to help Trump subvert his election loss.

Giuliani made an appearance earlier on Sunday on Fox News to speak about his legal challenges in several states on behalf of Trump.

The diagnosis comes after some very public missteps from Giuliani, who was at centre of the Four Seasons Total Landscaping debacle and was also recently accused of audibly breaking wind at a recent hearing into alleged election fraud.

At that same hearing he asked a woman testifying if she felt comfortable removing her mask.

Here's Rudy Giuliani in Lansing Wednesday asking one of his witnesses if they were comfortable taking off their mask while testifying...she wasn't.



He has since tested positive for COVID-19, pic.twitter.com/KN9A1K0cCZ — Aaron FOX 17 (@AaronParseghian) December 6, 2020

Giuliani is the latest member of Trump's inner circle to test positive and his own son Andrew tested positive last month.

Additional reporting, Associated Press

