Covid 19 coronavirus: Donald Trump says he's nixing plan for early vaccine at White House

US President Donald Trump says he is reversing an administration directive to vaccinate top US government officials against Covid-19, while public distribution of the shot is limited to front-line health workers and vulnerable people.

Trump made the announcement today, just hours after his administration confirmed that senior US officials, including some White House aides who work in close proximity to Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, would be offered coronavirus vaccines as soon as this week under federal continuity of government plans.

"People working in the White House should receive the vaccine somewhat later in the programme, unless specifically necessary," Trump said in a tweet. "I have asked that this adjustment be made."

It was not immediately clear what the scale of the vaccination programme was supposed to be, according to two people briefed on the matter, or what effect Trump's tweet would have on the US government's efforts to protect top leadership.

News that White House staff would receive the vaccine early drew criticism on social media. Trump and his aides have consistently flouted the Covid-19 guidelines issued by his own administration, including hosting large holiday parties with maskless attendees this December.

Officials said earlier today that doses of the newly approved vaccine from Pfizer would be made available to those who work in close quarters with the nation's top leaders.

They said the move was meant to prevent more Covid-19 spread in the White House and other critical facilities. Trump was hospitalised with the virus for three days in October.

"Senior officials across all three branches of government will receive vaccinations pursuant to continuity of government protocols established in executive policy," National Security Council spokesperson John Ulyot said.

"The American people should have confidence that they are receiving the same safe and effective vaccine as senior officials of the United States government on the advice of public health professionals and national security leadership."

According to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is not yet enough information to determine whether those who have had Covid-19 should also get the vaccine.

The Pfizer vaccine requires two doses administered three weeks apart, meaning Trump administration officials would receive the final shot just weeks before leaving office.

Aides to President-elect Joe Biden have been discussing when and how he should receive the vaccine and have been working to establish plans to boost virus safeguards in the West Wing to keep the 78-year-old Democrat healthy.