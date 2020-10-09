Covid 19 coronavirus: Donald Trump drops F-bomb during radio interview

Trump let out the expletive during a warning to Iran. Photo / Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has warned Iran not to "f*** around" with the US.

Trump used the expletive during a radio interview with Rush Limbaugh earlier today.

The remarks were censored by the stations that aired the interview.

"Iran knows that and they've been put on notice: If you f*** around with us, if you do something bad to us, we are going to do things to you that have never been done before," Trump said.

The US president, who is seeking re-election, said he will strike a deal with Iran if he wins in November.

"If I win, we'll have a great deal with Iran within one month," he said.

"I hate to say it on an important show like this, but I'll say it, you don't see the terror the way you used to see the terror. And they know if they do anything against us, they'll pay 1000-fold."

The two-hour interview with Limbaugh has been dubbed a "radio rally".

During the interview, he also told the host he feels "perfect", after his Covid-19 diagnosis.