Covid 19 coronavirus: Boris Johnson delays lockdown easing for England by 4 weeks

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacts during a press conference at Downing Street. Photo / AP

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed that the next planned relaxation of coronavirus restrictions in England will be delayed by four weeks until July 19 as a result of the spread of the delta variant.

In a press briefing on Monday (UK time), Johnson said he is "confident that we won't need more than four weeks" as millions more people get fully vaccinated against the virus, which could save thousands of lives.

He said it is "sensible to wait just a little longer" and that "now is the time to ease off the accelerator".

Under the government's plan for coming out of lockdown, all restrictions on social contact were set to be lifted next Monday. Many businesses, particularly those in hospitality and entertainment, voiced their disappointment ahead of the official announcement.

