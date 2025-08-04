Baharav-Miara has challenged the Government's legality, including Netanyahu's attempt to fire Shin Bet head Ronen Bar. Photo / Gil Cohen-Magen, AFP

The Israeli Cabinet voted unanimously to dismiss Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, a vocal critic of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, only for a court to immediately suspend the move.

Justice Minister Yariv Levin announced the Cabinet’s decision and addressed a letter to Baharav-Miara saying she “should not try to impose herself on a government that has no trust in her and cannot work with her effectively”.

Immediately after the decision, however, opposition party Yesh Atid and activist groups filed urgent petitions to Israel’s High Court of Justice seeking to halt the dismissal.

In response, the court issued an injunction suspending the decision and preventing the Government from appointing a substitute.

It announced it would hear further petitions against the sacking in the following 30 days.