Republican President Donald Trump, who has vowed to deport millions of undocumented migrants, visited the detention site after its opening, boasting about the harsh conditions and joking that the reptilian predators will serve as guards.
The White House has nicknamed the facility “Alligator Alcatraz”, a reference to the former island prison in San Francisco Bay that Trump has said he wants to reopen.
The centre was planned to hold 3000 undocumented migrants, according to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.
A district judge last month ordered a halt to further construction at the detention centre and for it to be dismantled in 60 days.
Several detainees have spoken with AFP about the conditions at the centre, including a lack of medical care, mistreatment and the alleged violation of their legal rights.
