Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World
Updated

Court reveals complex portrait of Erin Patterson after mushroom murders verdict

By Liam Beatty
news.com.au·
9 mins to read

Criminal psychologist on the mushroom trial - why were we all so fascinated / what could have driven her to do it? Video / Herald NOW

A devoted mother, a generous in-law and a callous killer – court testimony reveals details about Erin Patterson’s life.

Over the course of a weeks-long murder trial, Erin Patterson was described as many things; a multimillionaire and generous in-law, a devoted mother-of-two and a cold-blooded killer.

The unassuming Victorian woman

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World