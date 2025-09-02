A courier was banned after breaking Wales’ 20m/h speed limit 11 times in 35 days. Photo / Getty Images

A courier has been banned from driving after he breached Wales’ 20m/h (32km/h) speed limit 11 times in just over a month.

Gregory Williams pleaded guilty to the offences after speeding while passing through an unfamiliar area.

Wales became the first country in Britain to reduce the default speed limit in built-up areas from 30m/h to 20m/h two years ago, with critics at the time accusing the Welsh Government of “scaring off tourists”.

Williams’ tickets came over the course of just 35 days between September 4 and October 9 last year, with the 37-year-old telling the court: “By the time the first offence came through the post, the rest had already happened”.

He was caught speeding on 10 occasions on a single stretch of road near Mold, North Wales.