A queensland man was charged after threatening commuters with a machete in alleged carjacking. Photo / Tik Tok / Ash Massacres

Terrifying footage showing the moment a grinning man armed with a machete allegedly tried to carjack a driver stopped in traffic has gone viral on social media.

TikTok user Ash Massacre was sitting in the passenger seat of a car in traffic at Deception Bay in Queensland on Monday when the man approached the car.

She posted to social media saying the man “politely” asked to be allowed inside.

The chilling footage shows a man holding a big machete tapping on the window of the car and demanding the driver let him in.

He grinned at the camera while tapping the back window a few times but was unsuccessful in getting through the locked doors.

The man then walked down the street through traffic with the machete still in his hand.

Queensland Police were called to the scene where they arrested a 21-year-old man.

Police confirmed he has since been charged with threatening violence, unlawful entry of motor vehicles and obstructing police.

“It was absolutely terrifying,” TikTokker Ash said in another video.

The man allegedly tapped the glass with the weapon. Photo / TikTok / Ash Massacre

“I didn’t know what to do. I was stuck in shock.”

She said she couldn’t go anywhere because the car she was in was surrounded by other vehicles.

“We had stopped at the lights and basically I could see some dude walking through it and I was like, ‘What’s he doing?’,” she said in her video

“And my husband’s like, ‘Oh, he’s walking around with a machete’ and he was, like, swinging it around.

“So I started recording because I thought it’s weird and my sisters would never believe that.”

The TikTokker said she “never expected him to come to the car” and “never in a million years” did she think he would try and get in.

The man is set to appear in court in December.







