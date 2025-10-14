People can get married online in Abu Dhabi without setting foot in the emirate.

Couples from anywhere in the world can now get married using the Abu Dhabi Government’s app without even setting foot in the emirate, the head of the project told AFP on Tuesday.

The idea of online marriage is still in its infancy, with Ukraine launching a service last year allowing couples separated by war to tie the knot using its government app.

The United Arab Emirates experimented with allowing online ceremonies for people living in the country during the Covid-19 pandemic.

But the new version has a much wider aim, according to Mohamed Al Askar, who heads the Abu Dhabi Government’s TAMM application.

“It’s open to everyone. Whoever wants to get married in Abu Dhabi, regardless of their nationality, can get the service online,” he told AFP during Dubai-based technology fair Gitex.