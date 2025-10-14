“People can go online, they can do the whole transaction without the need to go to any physical place. We are among the first to do that.”
For 800 dirhams (US$218), users can complete online forms, submit all the necessary documents, book someone to officiate and even organise a virtual ceremony in as little as 24 hours, he said.
The service is available to Emirati citizens and foreign residents, but also to non-residents, who will need a lawyer or other representative in the country.
The UAE is the only Gulf country that allows non-religious marriages, although the right is reserved for foreigners.
The marriage feature was added to the newest version of the TAMM application, which allows residents of the emirate to access more than 1000 government services online.
-Agence France-Presse